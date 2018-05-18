Thrift store that benefits women in recovery moves to bigger location

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local rehabilitation center opened a new thrift store that helps women struggling with addiction.

The Hope Store hosted a grand opening ceremony Friday at its new location on South Royal Street in Jackson.

“It’s not just about what we sell,” Brittany Smith said. “It’s about what we can do for others.”

Proceeds from the store benefit Women of Hope, a long-term rehab facility in Medon that helps women struggling with substance abuse and addiction.

Smith is going through the program now. “I found myself in a deep, dark addiction and I was 33 weeks pregnant,” she said.

The thrift store runs on donations. “We have clothes,” Women of Hope Executive Marcie Hendrick said. “We have jewelry.”

Hendrick said the new location is three times larger than the old one. “This store helps them learn work ethics and it also helps cloth them,” Hendrick said.

Director Kristie Butler went through the program four years ago. She said the store also serves as an outreach tool. “There’s been many people that have come through that really needed rehab and didn’t even know about Women of Hope, and it kind of puts the word out,” Butler said.

Smith is in recovery. She gave birth to a healthy daughter who is 7 months old now. “My whole family’s been restored because of this program, so it’s absolutely amazing,” Smith said.

The Hope Store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.