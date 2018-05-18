Weakley Co. drug busts net 16 grams of meth, 6 lbs of marijuana, $15K in cash

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office made two drug busts over the past two weeks.

“The first was a meth case. It was based on search warrants,” Investigator Eric Smith with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office said.

Anthony Brasfield, Tiffany Winston and Jamie Jones were arrested in connection with that drug bust.

The second happened on McGill Street in Martin.

“We were actually escorted into the residence by the suspect. He carried us straight to the drugs, where they were recovered,” Smith said.

Randy Fitts was arrested. They recovered six to seven pounds of marijuana from the home.

Investigators say that since Fitts’ home is within a thousand feet of a school zone, his charges will be enhanced.

They also found 18 gallons of marijuana in a Kool-Aid form called “trap juice.” This is the first time investigators have found the drug in this form.

“We’ve done some research, and it is growing in popularity,” Smith said. “So I’m sure this won’t be the last time we see it.”

Investigator Smith says the sheriff’s department is proactive when it comes to getting narcotics off the streets and have been for many years.