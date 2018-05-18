Woman pleads guilty in Chester Co. factory shooting

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman accused of shooting a co-worker last year during an argument at a factory in Henderson went before a Chester County judge Friday.

Kokeeta Lake asked the court to accept her guilty plea, waiving her right to a trial by jury and a chance of appealing.

Lake pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police say the shooting happened May 25, 2017, at the Quality Metal Stamping Factory in Henderson.

They say Lake got into an argument with a co-worker, went to her car, got a gun, came back inside and shot the victim several times.

The victim was airlifted to Memphis and survived the shooting. Investigators have previously said she was struck in the arm and lower back.

Lake was free on a $250,000 bond before Friday’s hearing but had to turn herself in after court.

Lake is facing over 15 years behind bars.

