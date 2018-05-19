5 students receive scholarship in honor of fallen Lane college student

JACKSON, Tenn — Five high school students were awarded a scholarship in honor of a fallen Lane college student.

Jerome Ellington was killed outside a Jackson bowling alley in 2009, but his mother started a scholarship foundation in his honor. The ceremony took place at St. John Baptist church Saturday afternoon. Recipients from the past couple of years came back and talked about how the scholarship impacted their lives.

“We just want to be a blessing to someone who might have a financial need to attend school. You really need that education to make it, so if that scholarship can bless someone then that’s what we are looking to do,” Organizer and mom of Jerome, Norma Ellington said.

Organizers say they are hoping to give out 10 scholarships next year to mark ten years since Jerome was killed.