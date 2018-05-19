Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members host community cleanup service project

JACKSON, Tenn — A park gets an upgrade thanks to a local sorority chapter.

The ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated- Gamma Alpha Omega chapter braved Saturday’s rain, picking up litter at Forrest Hill Park. Members said it’s important for children to have a safe and clean place to play. They also hosted a free barbecue for the community, and provided kids in the area with books to keep them engaged throughout the summer.

“So we are just coming together with the community and the neighborhood for the children and also to do our service to help mankind because that’s what its all about,” Sorority Member, Cora Ashford.

Members also handed out voter registration forms for eligible voters.