Chance For Pop-Up Showers By Sunday Afternoon

Weather Update – 10:58 p.m. – Saturday

After a few storms earlier this afternoon and evening we are clearing out and staying dry most of the night. Another warm night with lows in the mid to upper 60s, about 10 degrees warmer than average. Winds will be calm out of the Southwest.

TOMORROW:

Another round of pop-up showers and storms likely tomorrow, mainly during the evening and late afternoon. Threat for anything severe is low with much of the showers staying north of the I-40 corridor. Highs warming up toward the upper 80s. This above average and humid pattern is the common theme we will continue to see all week as we stay surrounded by this warm, moist air mass.

