Dozens attend 3rd annual ‘Top Teens’ walk benefiting St. Jude

JACKSON, Tenn — Dozens of people laced up their running shoes for a good cause.

Over 40 people came out for the third annual ‘Top Teens’ walk benefiting St. Jude Children’s research hospital. The walk started Saturday morning at the Lift wellness center.

The group walked around the neighborhood. One teen said he hopes people get inspired by what their doing.

“The more we walk then people on the street like at the farmers market up the street. They see us walking and they see it’s St. Jude’s they see us doing something and it might inspire them and I love things like that,” President of Top Teens, Charles Adams said.

Organizers said this is the third year of the walk and hope next year’s walk draws more people.