Families gather for memorial service honoring veterans

JACKSON, Tenn — Families gather for a memorial service honoring those who fought for our freedom.

The Jackson-Madison chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted the memorial ceremony at Bemis cemetery. Several veterans in attendance were recognized for their service.

DAR members said it’s their goal to encourage patriotism in the community.

“And this is one manner by which we can do that, help people to remember that memorial day is about remembering, and that’s what we are trying to do here,” DAR chapter Registar, Alice Holton said.

Members said they host the observance every year around Memorial day. This year the event was also part of the Bemis Heritage day weekend.