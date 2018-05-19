Inaugural Dream Center benefit concert raises funds for new building

JACKSON, Tenn — The weather could not stop supporters from coming out for the inaugural Dream Center benefit concert.

The event featured some of Jackson’s finest including, Skelor Anderson and Back Road Therapy. All proceeds from the fundraiser are going to help the Dream Center break ground on a new building. The Dream Center is a transformation ministry for women and their children who have suffered some sort of trauma.

“What were looking to do is teach them the love of Jesus Christ, get them clean from the inside out, and then allow them to move forward in education, finding a great job,” Campaign Manager of the Dream Center, Stephanie Laffoon said.

“The Dream Center helped me fix my life and helped me glue back the pieces that were so broken,” A woman helped by the Dream Center, Lauren Turner said.

Dream Center representatives say they need $400,000 to reach their goal of $1.5 million. They say you can find out how to help by visiting their website.