Local church honors military members for their service

JACKSON, Tenn — Nearly 1,000 American flags fly high at a local church honoring members of the military.

The Exchange Club of Jackson set up their annual ‘Flags of Freedom’ display at First Cumberland Presbyterian church.

The flags honor members of the military who have served or are currently in service, community first responders, and children who have lost their lives through neglect and abuse. Organizers say money raised will benefit the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

“We feel that any money raised goes to help even one child, and one dollar raised is one family helped, one child helped,” “Flags of Freedom Co-Chairman, Melanie Luckey said.

The flags will be on display through June 9th.