Nail salon customer bolts out without paying, owner hops on moving car chasing woman

JACKSON, Tenn — Nail salon owners in north Jackson went after customers who allegedly darted out without paying.

Jackson police confirm their investigating the incident. The entire encounter was caught on camera during a Facebook video recorded outside Unique Nails, around 3:30 Saturday afternoon.

In the video you can see employees attempting to stop the driver from leaving, but the driver continues to head out the parking lot. The owner then hops on the back of the car. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News was told by family members the nail salon owner was allegedly drug off the car just a few blocks away and beaten. Family members say the woman is in the hospital.

Jackson Police confirm there’s one suspect in custody.