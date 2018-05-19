Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued in West Tennessee until 8 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for several counties (Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Haywood, Lake, Lauderdale, Madison, Obion, Tipton, and Weakley) in West Tennessee until 8 p.m. Saturday. This means strong thunderstorms may end up producing large hail and damaging winds through the afternoon and early evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued when thunderstorms may be producing quarter-sized hail and/or winds gusting over 58 miles per hour. Also remember that if you’re near enough to a thunderstorm to hear thunder or see lightning, you’re close enough to be struck. Head indoors to seek shelter if that’s the case!

Storm Team Weather will keep you posted on-air and online.