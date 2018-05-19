Total Fitness kickboxing hold class benefiting Wounded Warrior project

JACKSON, Tenn — Breaking a sweat for a good cause.

Total Fitness kickboxing held a 45 minute class for both members and non members for a $25 donation. It was called ‘Kicking for those who can’t’ and it took place at the studio in north Jackson. Proceeds go toward the Wounded Warrior project giving back to those in need.

“I just want them to feel confident. It’s more than losing weight and inches. I want them to feel good about themselves this applies to everyday life,” General, Manager, Jonas Malady said.

Organizers say they hope to make this an every year event.