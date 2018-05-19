Union University graduates attend 193rd annual Spring commencement

JACKSON, Tenn. — 675 Union University students put on their caps and gowns Saturday for the 193rd annual Spring commencement.

“It’s exciting to be in this arena. You can kind of feel the electricity,” said keynote speaker Daniel Dreisbach, professor in the School of Public Affairs at American University.

Hundreds of proud family members and friends filled the seats of the Oman Arena, for their graduates, who say they have worked so hard to get to where they’ve come.

“We go to class, and then when we’re done with class, then we go to studying, and pretty much it’s eat, sleep, study, repeat. That’s how it is,” said Jessi Edwards, who received a Doctorate of Pharmacy.

“Doctoral programs are not meant to be easy, so it was a lot of hard work, sleepless nights, however it was well worth the journey,” said Naudia James, who received a Doctorate of Nursing Practice.

Students say the support of teachers also played a crucial role in their success.

“Bunch of the teachers pushed me, and I wanted to quit a few times, but they told me, no, there’s no quitting. You’re finishing it out,” said John Simpson, who received a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership.

Dreisbach shares his advice for the students as they move on to the next phase of their lives.

“I spoke today about the pursuit of Christian magnanimity, which is the idea of attempt to do great things,” Dreisbach said, “and whatever you do, try to do it to the best of your ability.”

Even though they consider getting their diploma to be an accomplishment, grads say they’re ready to take the future head on.

“Onto the next thing. I guess we’re going to do adult things now so, that’ll be fun,” said Edwards.

“It’s terrifying, but I think we’re ready for the challenge,” said Andrea Chiles, who received her Doctorate of Pharmacy.

Union University held two ceremonies Saturday, one for Graduate and Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership, the second for all other undergraduates.