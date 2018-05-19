Woman faces charges in 2017 death of West Tennessee man

COVINGTON, Tenn. (AP) — A woman arrested in Mississippi faces first-degree murder charges in the 2017 death of a West Tennessee man.

Tipton County sheriff’s deputies tell local media that 33-year-old Amber Whitehead was arrested in Saltillo, Mississippi, on Wednesday. She is now jailed in Tipton County without bail pending a Tuesday court appearance. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer to speak for her.

Court papers say Whitehead participated in killing 81-year-old Joseph Roman, who authorities say was murdered inside his Randolph home before it was set on fire in July.

The papers say a confidential source told investigators that Whitehead and others intended to rob Roman of $50,000. No other suspects have been named or arrested.

Firefighters found Roman’s body, and an autopsy later showed he was killed before the fire started.