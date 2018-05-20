Historical church celebrates more than a century in existence

JACKSON, Tenn — A historical church celebrated more than a century in existence.

Members of Bemis United Methodist church came together for the 110th anniversary celebration. A brunch was served before service with a sermon delivered by the district’s superintendent.

Pastor Sharon Karamoko says the celebration is part of the Bemis Heritage weekend. She says the church is one of the oldest in the community.

“It lets us know the power of God, and God’s ability to take a little and do a lot with God’s ability to continue and amidst of everything that’s going on in the world, that the church is still valuable,” Bemis United Methodist church, Pastor Sharon Karamoko said.

The pastor said new and old members gathered for Sunday’s service.