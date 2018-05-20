Huge tree falls on house in south Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn — A Jackson resident said it took only five minutes of severe weather to blow a tree onto his home.

Todd Ferrell said he was in his home on the 100 block of Malesus Heights Drive, with his wife and two daughters, when around 3:15 Sunday afternoon it started raining and hailing with extreme winds. He said he took his daughter to a closet for safety, but as he was opening the closet door he heard a loud boom. At first, he thought it was thunder, but that wasn’t the case.

“When I opened the door to put her in the closet, the door, whole door and everything came off in my hand and as I looked up, you can see the tree inside the house, in the closet,” Affected Homeowner, Todd Ferrell said.

Ferrell said no one was injured in the incident. He said now all he can do is remove the tree and start rebuilding.