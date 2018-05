Humboldt Relay for Life honors cancer survivors with lunch

Cancer survivors and caregivers from Humboldt are welcomed at the Gathering Place at Sugar Creek. Along with the meal, the guests enjoyed an afternoon of fellowship, listened to music by Kevin Wright, and won door prizes. The Gibson County Relay for Life main event will be on June 2nd at the Milan City Park.