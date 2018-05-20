Jackson American Heritage Girls receives Stars and Stripes Award

JACKSON, Tenn. — A round of applause for a local girl who got awarded Sunday for her endless hours of education and community service as an American Heritage Girl.

“Our goal is to build woman of integrity, to serve God, their family, their country, and their community,” said Rachel Adams, Troop Coordinator for Troop TN0139.

Tori Barbour says she joined her troop five years ago, and since then, has earned many accomplishments.

“Search and survival rescue, money management, our flag, space, emergency preparedness,” listed Barbour.

Sunday she was given the organization’s most prestigious honor however, the Stars and Stripes Award.

“My mom looked at me and she said, ‘Tori, you’re the oldest in the group. Every single one of the little younger girls are looking up at you. If you think it’s not important, they don’t think it’s important,'” Barbour said.

“She has this heart of gold to serve her community and serve others and also be a good example to the other young ladies in the troop,” said Adams.

One of the qualifications was a community service project, where Tori constructed a raised garden bed for Home Life Academy students.

“They wanted to be able to teach the children responsibility, how to care for things by themselves, how to grow things,” Barbour said.

She says she spent over 300 hours on the project and enjoyed spending time with her fellow Heritage Girls.

“Join HG,” said Barbour. “It is an incredible blessing with memories and friendships; absolutely.”

“I am super proud of Tori, and she is a lovely young lady, and I really can’t wait to see what all she decides to do, because I know she’ll be successful in whatever she does,” Adams said.

If you would like to learn more about the organization American Heritage Girls, you can visit their website at americanheritagegirls.org.