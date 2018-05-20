Lane Chapel CME church celebrates 148 years of service

Lane Chapel C.M.E. Church in Humboldt celebrates its 148th anniversary Sunday. The special service featured music by Robyn Barnett.

The church was founded in 1874 by Lane College founder’s son, Charlie Lane. Chairperson Katrina Smith says this year they want to reach out to past members and new members alike to celebrate the day together. She said, “We are family, gone in many directions, but our roots remain as one.”

After the service, members gathered for an afternoon of food and fellowship.