As Memorial Day nears, wildlife officers stress boating safety

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — As the weather warms up, more people are swimming and boating.

Tennessee wildlife officer Brant Luker says he’s seen just about everything while out on the water.

“If you don’t see a violation out here while you’re working, it’s kind of a surprise,” he said.

Memorial day marks the unofficial start to boating season, and Luker says officers are already patrolling waterways and cracking down on unsafe operators.

“It’s national safe boating week, just trying to increase education opportunities and decrease accidents,” Luker said.

Luker says last year, he worked two boating accidents.

He says among the most common, and most dangerous violations is drinking while operating a boat.

“They think it’s a lot different than driving on the road, which actually it’s more dangerous,” Luker said.

Luker says drinking while boating is one of the leading factors when it comes to boating deaths.

“One-third part of boating accidents, alcohol is involved so that’s a big percentage,” he said.

Wildlife officers say a lot of times, they pull over boats because the registration isn’t up-to-date, and it’s important to have life jackets for everyone inside.

“Most drownings could’ve been avoided if someone was wearing a life jacket,” Luker said.

Boater Amanda Torres says she gets out on the water every Memorial Day, but never without a safety plan in place.

“You may never know what could happen, something could happen fast and you just want to be prepared,” she said.

Wildilfe officers say having the proper safety equipment inside the boat can save your life.

Before heading out, check the weather forecast. If it looks bad, stay home.

Officers say if you were born after January 1989, you are required to pass an education course before operating a boat.