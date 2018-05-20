Potential For Storms Once Again Monday Afternoon

Weather Update – 10:59 p.m. – Sunday

A few strong storms early this afternoon lead to reports of hail, strong winds, and lightning for many spots across West Tennessee. That has since tapered off, leaving us with partly cloudy conditions. Lows will range from the upper to low 60s tonight with calm winds shifting from the southeast overnight through tomorrow. Chance for any rain tonight is low.

TOMORROW:

Another day of potential storms once again for Monday. We’ve been stuck in the same summer-like pattern for the last week and a half, with above average temperatures day and night along with humid conditions.

Highs in the mid 80s tomorrow with temperatures already in the 70s by early morning. It will be mostly cloudy to start and showers can start to pop-up as soon as midday. Storm energy intensifies closer to the evening hours with isolated showers all across the area. As of now there is a marginal risk for severe weather for portions of West Tennessee tomorrow.

This same pattern continues all week long, with chances of showers and storms through next weekend. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com