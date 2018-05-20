Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for all of West Tennessee until 8pm

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for all of West Tennessee until 8 p.m. Sunday. This means strong thunderstorms may end up producing large hail and damaging winds through the afternoon and early evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued when thunderstorms may be producing quarter-sized hail and/or winds gusting over 58 miles per hour. Also remember that if you’re near enough to a thunderstorm to hear thunder or see lightning, you’re close enough to be struck. Head indoors to seek shelter if that’s the case!

Storm Team Weather will keep you posted on-air and online.