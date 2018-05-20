TDOT says expect more construction projects this week

JACKSON, Tenn — The Tennessee Department of Transportation says there’s a lot of construction projects happening throughout the week.

For the rest of the week there will be random intermittent work between the Interstate 40 bridge on the bypass and Old Hickory Blvd. Crews will be installing signs. No additional interstate work will take place this weekend.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News on-air and online for the latest in construction updates.