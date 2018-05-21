Anita Holt Hayes

Mrs. Anita Holt Hayes, age 90, passed away Thursday, May 17, 2018 at Baptist East Memorial Hospital. Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, May 20, 2018, at 3:00 P.M. in the Lea and Simmons Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Stanton Cemetery. A visitation will be held Sunday, May 20, 2018, at 2:00 – 3:00 P.M. in the Lea and Simmons Funeral Home. Mrs. Hayes was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Hayes, a son, Jimmy Carraway, a great-grandson, Grayson Holt Taylor, and her parents: Joseph Theodore Holt and Georgia Lee Gifford Holt. She is survived by her son, Danny Taylor, New Concord, KY, a daughter, Mary Dell McClellan Hakkila, Moorehead City, NC, two grandchildren: Joseph Garrison Taylor and Rachel Daniel Land, and five great-grandchildren: Joseph Preston Taylor, Justin Aaron Hayes, Daniel Stone Taylor, Brett Austin Taylor and Maggie Claire Criner. Memorials are requested to: Stanton Cemetery Association, PO Box 207, Stanton, TN 38069. Services are under the direction of Lea and Simmons Funeral Home.