Charles Martin “Marty” Humphres

Charles Martin “Marty” Humphres age 47 of Dresden, died on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. A memorial visitation with the family will be held on Monday, May 21, 2018 at Bowlin Funeral Home from 12 noon until 2:00 PM. Charles Martin Humphres was born on January 15, 1971 to Charles Edward Humphres and Trudy Joy Hagen Sexton in Waukegan, IL. He is survived by his wife; Cheryl Humphres of Dresden, his sons; Justin (Janessa) Humphres of Paducah, KY., Charles Allen (Tess) Humphres of Greenfield, Derrick James Humphres of Martin, Joshua Lynn and Aaron Michael White both of New York. He also leaves behind his brother; Michael Eugene (Kim) Humphres of Pensacola, FL. and 6 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father; Charles Edward Humphres.