Commemorative Air Force puts WWII aircraft on display in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Commemorative Air Force has made a stop in Jackson on their AirPower History Tour.

If you’ve ever wanted to experience what it was like in the air during World War II, you still have an opportunity to do so.

“We are a nonprofit organization that has about 170 aircraft and about 70 units around the United States,” Allen Benzing said.

Benzing is the Aircraft Commander of the B-29 Superfortress FIFI and flew her in to McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport Monday afternoon.

The sights and sounds of aviation history can be see in Jackson this week.

“It’s very important to the history of the United States and our freedoms, and we fly it to honor the men who flew those missions and the women who built that aircraft,” Benzing said.

You can open your eyes to a glimpse of history throughout their aircraft tours and flight experiences.

“You can come out and actually go through the aircraft and walk into the forward bomb bay and see what the bomb bay looks like with the replica bombs in it and crawl up a ladder into the cockpit,” Benzing said.

There is a multitude of aircraft to be seen, including a B-29, P-51, T-34, C-45, T-6 and a Stearman — a blast from the past that you can set your eyes on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the main terminal building.

FIFI, the world’s most famous flying B-29 Superfortress, is the type of aircraft that dropped atomic bombs in Japan during World War II.

“We are selling rides on this aircraft and the others at different price points. Come out and have a wonderful experience with various WWII aircraft,” Benzing said.

Benzing says their goal is to keep the aircraft flying.

For more information, visit their website at www.airpowertour.org.