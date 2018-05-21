FHU baseball and softball set to make first World Series appearance

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Freed-Hardeman University baseball and softball teams were hosting a cookout Monday afternoon before they take off for the World Series. It’s both teams first ever trip to a World Series.

The Lady Lions head coach, Todd Humphry said they’re still excited about making it.

“Ah I tell you, we’re still floating a bit, still trying to come down a little bit,” Humphry said. “We’re still walking pretty high on the clouds right now.”

Jonathan Estes the baseball head coach, said he hopes to send his seniors out on a high note.

“Got a lot of seniors that have been working hard for four or five years and for this to culminate with a World Series appearance at the end of their career is very gratifying,” Estes said.

The Lady Lions will take on Faulkner University Friday morning and the Lions will take on Northwestern Ohio later that day.