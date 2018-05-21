Fourth former Vanderbilt player gets probation in rape

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Vanderbilt football player who testified against three of his former teammates in a campus rape has been sentenced to 10 years’ probation as part of a plea deal.

Jaborian “Tip” McKenzie pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser charge of facilitation of aggravated rape. He is the only one of the four players charged in the 2013 dorm room rape of an unconscious student who did not get sentenced to prison.

Two other players were sentenced to 15 years, and the one who instigated the attack on the woman was ordered to serve 17 years.

As part of the deal, McKenzie will also be on a sex offender registry for the rest of his life and has agreed not to publish any details about the rape.