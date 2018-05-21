Haywood County residents argue against chicken coops

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn.–A large company is hoping to create more chicken coops in Haywood County and residents living there are not happy about it.

The company is independently contracting with local farmers. They have bought 115 acres. People living in Haywood County attended a meeting Monday night expressing their views against creating a chicken coop, saying they pollute creeks, and bring bad odors and bugs.

Some also say it does not bring jobs to area.

“We definitely will be affected in a major negative way, not just because of the environmental and those kind of things, but we don’t want to leave. We love it here. We invested our family here. We’re invested in the schools here,” said

Company leaders were not at the meeting..

Some county commissioners expressed their views as well.