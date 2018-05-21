Henderson Co. leaders purchase mosquito fogger

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn.–People from one local county will get relief from mosquitoes.

The Henderson County Emergency Management Agency has bought a mosquito fogger with part of a $35,000 grant to help eliminate mosquitoes in the area.

It will be used in county and city parks and nature areas as well as in residential neighborhoods.

According to emergency management agency Director Drew Cook, the fogger does some of the work, but they are depending on wind and other environmental factors to help spread the product.

“The product that we’re using is completely safe for the environment, completely safe for humans and animals. It’s really focused on controlling the mosquitoes. Yyou won’t see any negative effects with it,” said Cook.

County leaders said they expect to start using the fogger by June 1.