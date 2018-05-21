Jackson-Madison Co. Schools name Teacher of the Year

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System on Monday announced their Teacher of the Year.

Eric Turner from North Parkway Middle School was selected as this year’s recipient. Both Turner and the school received $1,000.

Turner was awarded Monday at a special lunch held for the nominees as they waited to hear who was selected.

Turner will be featured in this season’s Jackson Generals baseball card, which will be released this year, and also got a game-worn jersey.

Turner and Chief Academic Officer Jared Myracle talk about what it is like to win the award and why it’s so important.

“Makes me feel proud being a hometown kid coming back and giving back to our community and the youth in our city,” Turner said.

“Teachers don’t receive enough recognition for the work they do on a daily basis, so anytime we can do something like this to recognize some of the best teachers in the system, it’s exciting for all the staff and all the teachers,” Myracle said.

Turner will now qualify for the state Teacher of the Year this fall.