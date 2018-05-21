Local sheriff shows students consequences of drunk driving

TRENTON, Tenn. — Kids at one middle school get a lesson about distracted and impaired driving from the county sheriff.

Trenton Rosewald Middle School students are too young for a driver’s license, but they’re already learning the dangers of getting behind the wheel impaired.

“We actually had to walk on the line to see how it would be if we were under the influence,” sixth grader Autumn Hinson said.

Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas partnered with 4-H, showing students different levels of intoxication using Fatal Vision goggles, which simulate the effects of alcohol and drug intoxication.

“It won’t be long until many of them will be getting learner’s permits,” Thomas said. “We can keep building jails and put people in jail for breaking the law, or we could try to educate the youth and try to nip some of it in the bud.”

Sheriff Thomas says one of the reasons he educates today’s youth about the dangers is personal.

“In 1992, I buried a sister because of drunk driving, so it kind of hits home with me,” he said. “So anytime I have a chance to engage the youth in our community with DUI or a mock crash, I just make sure I participate in that.”

Sheriff Thomas says through sobriety exercises, students see first hand how much harder it is to focus under these conditions.

“And they may get in a car with a parent that’s been drinking, and maybe it will stop their parents,” he said.

Sheriff Thomas says the overall goal is to stress good decision making.

He says any school or church is welcome to use the department’s Fatal Vision equipment.