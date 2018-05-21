Michael W. Evans

Michael W. Evans, age 63, of Paris, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at his residence. He was buried in Bethesda Cemetery on Friday, May 18, 2018 with local family present. No service or visitation was scheduled. The family requests that those who wish to pay their respects visit his grave, located just behind the Bethesda Cemetery sign.

Michael was born May 7, 1955 in Paris, Tennessee to the late Walter Warren Evans and Geraldine Watkins Evans, who survives in Paris. He is also survived by two sons: Michael Evans and Kelly Evans, both of Michigan; sister: Barbara (Roger) Coleman of Paris; and brother: Walter Lee Evans of Paris.

Mr. Evans was known as “Mr. Fix It” as he was a longtime automotive mechanic. He was a very talented musician who could play any instrument. Michael had a tremendous sense of humor and was thought to be a comedian among his family and friends, also making him loved by many.