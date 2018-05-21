Mother involved in rollover wreck speaks on family’s recovery

DYERSBURG, Tenn — A mom is speaking out after being involved in a rollover crash, with three of her children and husband.

The wreck happened just last week on Interstate 40 in west Madison county. Heather Dewitt described the morning of the crash as a complete nightmare, having to witness her children, husband, and pets suffer. Although she’s out of the hospital, the rest of her family who was seriously hurt are still recovering.

A car ride from Pennsylvania to Tennessee took a tragic turn. “A little banged up, but not as bad as my children are,” Mom involved in wreck, Heather DeWitt said.

Heather Dewitt and her family were on their way to Dyersburg on May 16, ready to start the next chapter of their life, when their SUV crashed.

“When I arrived at their bedside it was a very horrible sight to see my children didn’t even look like them they were all mangled, black and blue I mean broken bones everywhere,” DeWitt said.

Dewitt said her children, two 10 year-old twins and one 12-year-old are progressing, but the 12-year-old is still in ICU. Her husband is seriously hurt as well.

“He’s still in critical condition, they took the breathing tube out praise God, he’s doing good now lots of pain, lots of bruises.”

While the family recovers they are also searching for missing pets.

“They are my life, their my snuggle buddies at nighttime I miss them so much and I’m just so thankful I got a good search team out there lots and lots of volunteers,” DeWitt said.

Of the 5 animals one cat was recovered the day of the crash. Almost a week later search teams found their dog skittles, who unfortunately had to be euthanized because of internal injuries.

Still two dogs and one cat are on the loose. The family is urging the public not to approach them if you see them.

“Especially Princess, she loves to play games and she thinks us going after her is a game of chase,” Daughter visiting family, Hailey Hare said.

Good Samaritans are helping along the way. Local Priest Gary Reed in Dyersburg is assisting the family with utilities and Reverend Gayle McCarty in Jackson.

“She’s been very helpful with searching for our fur babies getting everybody rounded up, making sure everyone’s checking traps out there and being our eyes and ears while we’re not able to be there,” Hare said.

“It’s a tremendous amount of love and support down here,” DeWitt said. “This is my new chapter of my life and I’m so glad I lived to tell it,”

Family members have created a GoFundMe account for the victims. In just a few days they’ve raised $300 with a $1,000 goal.

Rescue groups want to remind the public if you spot any of the other animals to not chase them, instead call your local law enforcement.