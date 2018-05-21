Mugshots : Madison County : 5/18/18 – 5/21/18

1/50 Charles Howell Theft of motor vehicle, contributing to delinquency of a child, evading arrest, driving while unlicensed

2/50 Derrick Kennedy Theft of motor vehicle, evading arrest, contributing to delinquency of a child

3/50 Angela Henly Reckless endangerment

4/50 Anthony Coble Driving on revoked/suspended license



5/50 Anthony Harris Failure to appear

6/50 Ashley Stansell Simple domestic assault

7/50 Barbara Howard DUI

8/50 Brandon Bartlett Failure to appear



9/50 Brandon Blackwell DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

10/50 Britney Thomas Public indecency-indecent exposure, criminal trespass

11/50 Brittany Perry Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/50 Caleb Woods Driving on revoked/suspended license



13/50 Charles Powell Failure to appear

14/50 Christopher McBride Shoplifting-theft of property

15/50 Damion Patmon Violation of probation, resisting stop/arrest

16/50 Dannell Plunk Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, unlawful drug paraphernalia



17/50 Dasia Curry Violation of probation

18/50 Devante Anderson Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

19/50 Dewayne Johnson Criminal impersonation, evading arrest, simple domestic assault, driving on revoked/suspended license

20/50 Dylan Hudspeth Public intoxication



21/50 Garrison Wilson Failure to comply

22/50 Gary Reinhard DUI, open container law

23/50 George Woods Driving on revoked/suspended license

24/50 James Slates Criminal Simulation, driving on revoked/suspended license



25/50 Jamonica Lewis Driving on revoked/suspended license

26/50 Jeffery Peterson DUI, violation of implied consent law

27/50 Jeffery Taylor Violation of probation

28/50 Jeteris Cross Simple Possession/casual exchange, failure to appear



29/50 Jherius Corley Failure to appear

30/50 John Hummons DUI, reckless driving

31/50 Jonathan Velazquez Simple domestic assault

32/50 Justin Finch Schedule II drug violations, DUI, driving while unlicensed



33/50 Justin Grant Driving on revoked/suspended license

34/50 Kevin Myers Robbery, failure to appear

35/50 Khiarra Jackson Driving on revoked/suspended license

36/50 Leslie High Shoplifting-theft of property



37/50 Mamie Randle DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law

38/50 Martavious Person Aggravated assault

39/50 Martavis Yarbrough Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

40/50 Michael Glover Driving on revoked/suspended license



41/50 Pearl McKinney Failure to appear

42/50 Phillip Gause Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

43/50 Phillipa Brown Aggravated assault, violation of order of protection

44/50 Robin Burks Failure to appear, violation of community corrections, violation of probation



45/50 Scotty Ray Shoplifting- theft of property

46/50 Terrell Cooper Criminal impersonation

47/50 Terry Middleton Violation of community corrections

48/50 Tocia Cobb Criminal trespass



49/50 Walter Bishop Public Intoxication

50/50 William Bettie Harassment (non-verbal threat)





































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/18/18 and 7 a.m. on 5/21/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.