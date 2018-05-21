Patrick Varney

Mr. Patrick Varney, age 63, passed away on Friday, May 18, 2018 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at the Poplar Corner Baptist Church at 2:00 P.M. Burial to follow in the Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, from 1:00 – 2:00 P.M. at the Poplar Corner Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Noah Varney and Buna Atwood Varney and one brother, Jimmy Joynes. He is survived by one sister, Joy Galindo of Chicago, IL, one sister-in-law, Mildred Joynes, Brownsville, TN, two nephews, Jason Joynes and Brian Galindo, four nieces, Tina Crabb, Debra Young, Tiffany Galindo, Krystal Harps. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Poplar Corner Baptist Church, 1010 Boyd Ave., Brownsville, TN 38012. Services are under the direction of Lea and Simmons Funeral Home.