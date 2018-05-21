Police say men ran from police after crash in stolen car

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two men are facing multiple charges after allegedly running from officers over the weekend.

Charles Howell and Derick Kennedy are both facing theft of a motor vehicle and evading charges on accusations of leading officers on a car chase in a reportedly stolen vehicle, according to court documents.

Jackson police spotted the vehicle Saturday morning on North Highland Avenue.

Court documents say Howell and Kennedy crashed on North Highland, where they ran from the vehicle and police.

Both are being held in lieu of $40,000 bond.