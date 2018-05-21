Rinse And Repeat Storms Again Today

Weather Update:

A mix of sun and clouds again this morning. Temperatures are climbing through the 70s and into the lower 80. The storms that were ongoing this morning along the Mississippi River are dissipating. They are however leaving outflow boundaries again for the atmosphere to use as focusing mechanisms for additional convection this afternoon. High Resolution hourly models are a little more sporadic with the storms that develop, however there is still the threat of a few isolated instances of severe weather today.

