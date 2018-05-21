Scattered Thunderstorms Lingering into the Evening

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Monday

Another round of pop-up showers and thunderstorms for West Tennessee today, though we haven’t had the coverage or intensity of the thunderstorms we saw over the weekend. One or two thunderstorms may still produce heavy rain or frequent lightning, but the risk for severe weather remains marginal for now.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers and thunderstorms across West Tennessee will stick around into the early evening, but the vast majority of the stormy weather will gradually dissipate after sunset. Under partly cloudy skies with a few lingering showers and calm winds, temperatures will drop to the middle and upper 60s by sunrise Tuesday.

It’ll be another warm day tomorrow with highs in the mid-80s, and surprise-surprise, there’s a chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms again during the afternoon and evening. Activity will be scattered, but one or two storms could produce hail or strong winds, so be prepared for strong thunderstorms just in case! The good news, is that the chance for rain diminishes during the middle of the week. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

