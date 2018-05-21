TCA set to make their second appearance at the state tournament

JACKSON, Tenn. — TCA Lions are set to make their second appearance at the state tournament. The team has bounced back from a down season last year and emerged as one of the top teams in the Division 1A level. Led by Jeremy Maddox, TCA is 26-6, and they hope to add a few more wins to that record, and no losses.

“Our motto this year is it starts with one, because our school had never had a single district championship or region championship and so we won the district championship and got that first one, now we’re going to state for the second time in school history,” sophomore Lane Forsythe said.

The Lions will take on South Pittsburg Tuesday afternoon.