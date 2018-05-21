UPDATE: Woman faces felony charge after nail salon incident

JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman now faces a felony charge after a weekend incident outside a local nail salon.

Angela Henly, 54, of Jackson is charged with reckless endangerment in the incident that occurred around 3 p.m. Saturday at Unique Nails, located at 480 Wiley Parker Road, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

Henly is accused of leaving the business without paying for services she received, according to the release.

When an employee attempted to stop her from leaving by standing at the rear of her car, police say Henly drove away with the victim still clinging to the vehicle.

Henly drove about half a mile away where she and a passenger assaulted the victim, according to the release.

The victim was treated and released from a local hospital.

Henly was arraigned Monday in Jackson City Court and released from the Madison County jail on $15,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional theft and assault charges may be filed, according to the release.

