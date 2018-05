USJ seeking first title since 2014

JACKSON, Tenn. — The USJ Bruins took off towards The ‘Boro with one goal in mind, winning another state championship. But they know that’s not an easy task.

Senior Gehrig Rabun said they just have to focus on the first game because it’s the toughest.

“We don’t really care who we’re playing, we just try to go out there and do the same thing that we always do and just stay together and play our hardest,” Rabun said.

USJ will take on CAK Tuesday afternoon.