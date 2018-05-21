Woman charged after nail salon video goes viral

JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman accused of driving away with a business owner on the back of her car now faces criminal charges. Video of the incident went viral.

Angela Henly appeared Monday in Jackson City Court on a reckless endangerment charge. She shook her head while the judge talked.

“The victim stood on the back of the vehicle in an attempt to keep the suspect from leaving and was bumped with the vehicle multiple times,” Jackson City Court Judge Blake Anderson read from an affidavit.

Jackson police said the incident happened Saturday outside Unique Nails on Wiley Parker Road. According to court documents, Henly refused to pay for services.

“The suspect drove across the parking lot into the street,” Anderson said.

The victim’s daughter did not want to talk on camera, but she said the driver paid her bill. She said the passenger in the car did not.

The daughter said her mom got behind the car to get the woman’s license plate. Police said they found the victim on Brianfield Drive. Officers said she went to the hospital.

Police said they found Henly in the parking lot at Old Hickory Mall.

Henly is currently free on $15,000 bond. The victim’s daughter said her mother is out of the hospital and is OK.

Henly is scheduled to return to court at 1:30 p.m. June 21.