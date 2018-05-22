2018 West TN Heart Walk Kick-Off Lunch

JACKSON, Tenn.–One in three people will die from cardiovascular disease or stroke. So, West Tennesseans are supporting the prevention of cardiovascular disease.

Tuesday, the American Heart Association hosted a football themed 2018 luncheon to kick off the Heart Walk and Red Dress 5k at the Carl Grant Center.

More than 40 companies in Jackson, including, Call Star and Memphis Lambuth University were in attendance at the luncheon. Heart disease survivors survivors were also there. The lunch included heart healthy recipes, like chicken, brown rice and salad.

“Having a lunch here at the Grant Center and inviting everyone to come and hear about your message and your campaign is a great way to have a target audience to be sitting there and ready to listen and ready to hear how they can fight back with the American Heart Association,” said Christy Futrell, Regional Director for West TN Heart Association.

The 5K Heart Walk/Run is September 22nd at Union University.