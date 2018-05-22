Weather Update:

We’re starting the day off with more sunshine than yesterday. However it is still fairly humid with a tropical air mass. Temperature wise, we’ll climb through the lower 70s and into the 80s this afternoon. There may be a few thunderstorms that develop as well as a cold front moves south through the area this afternoon. Main threats once again will be with brief heavy rain may have small hail. Overall severe threat is very low. Drier weather returns to the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

