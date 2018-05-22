Billy Schrivner softball All-Star rosters

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Billy Schrivner Softball All-Star game will take place May 31 at 7 p.m. at the West Tennessee Healthcare Sportsplex.

Leading the Red team will be Michael Winders, the Jackson State CC head softball coach while Bethel’s John Weeks heads up the Blue team.

The rosters are as followed:

Red Team:

Brittney Minor (Camden)

Makayla Little (Greenfield)

Peyton Davidson (Chester County)

Rachel Whitley (Tipton-Rosemark)

Paige Hampton (Camden)

Kaitlyn Kelley (Lexington)

Molly Mai Borneman (Greenfield)

Caitlyn Mitchell (Scotts Hill)

Kelsey Frizzell (Munford)

Chelsey Gore (Scotts Hill)

Magen Nelson (Halls)

McKenna Moody (Huntingdon)

Harley Bartholomew (Scotts Hill)

Olivia Lowry (Bruceton)

Grace Laws (Dresden)

Maddie Neal (Gibson County)

Shelby Clifton (Tipton-Rosemark)

Blue Team:

Kaitlin Mooney (Riverside)

Hannah Thomas (TCA)

Sarah Putman (Dyersburg)

Mackenzie Dew (Halls)

Morgan Ungerecht (Ripley)

Melanie Alexander (Scotts Hill)

Ashley Barlow (West Carroll)

Kallie Pickens (USJ)

Audrie Washburn (McKenzie)

Kailey Hunt (Brighton)

Hope Radford (Greenfield)

Emma Simpson (Ripley)

Makayla Pugh (Munford)

Chloe Matthews (South Side)

Hannah Jackson (Dyersburg)

Amanda Perry (Brighton)

Mikayla Weeks (Chester County)