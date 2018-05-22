Drier but Hotter Midweek in West Tennessee

Weather Update – 1:45 p.m. – Tuesday

Some thunderstorms are producing frequent lightning and heavy rain in West Tennessee today and this activity will stick around through the rest of the afternoon and evening. There’s a break in the pattern leading to lower rain chances in West Tennessee for the middle of the week before showers and thunderstorms return this weekend.

TONIGHT

Some storms may produce lingering rain past sunset but for the most part, the wet weather will dissipate after dark. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with low temperatures in the middle to upper 60s.

There’s still a slight chance for rain on Wednesday but most of West Tennessee will be mainly dry! This should allow for highs in the upper 80s in the afternoon under partly cloudy skies, so keep cool! Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

