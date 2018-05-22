Exchange Club holds annual Flags of Freedom ceremony

JACKSON, Tenn. — A sea of red, white and blue as far as the eye can see.

More than 1,000 flags were lined up honoring those who have served and are still serving. It also honored those who are first responders as well as children who were lost to child abuse.

“The future are our children,” said Retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. John Castellaw. “It’s so important that they have the care and support and the resources they need to have a good start in life so that they can have those values that is so important to us as a nation.”

The ceremony was not only a way to raise awareness of child abuse, but also as a way to honor those who have sacrificed their time serving our country.

“The first responders, I think, and the military share some values and unity of purpose,” Castellaw said. “Others before self, and that’s what we need in America today.”

Air Force veteran Robert Bruce Vandiver, Sr. said this ceremony makes him proud to have served.

“It was one of the greatest experiences of my life being able to be in the military and experience all the good things that happened and the growth it gave me,” Vandiver said.

Castellaw says, regardless of race or religion, anyone should have the freedom to serve for the country.

“Anybody that feels that they need to serve this country, that they wanna put their lives on the line, that they are patriotic and love this country, you should be able to serve,” Castellaw said.

The flags for the display were able for purchase at $25 each. All the funds raised for the event went towards supporting the Jackson Exchange Club and the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.