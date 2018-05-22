Imogene Callins

Mrs. Callins was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church and Hopewell Senior Saints. She enjoyed fishing, canning vegetables, and dancing. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren, great granchildren and great great grandchildren, her church family, Sunday School class, and flowers.

Mrs. Callins is survived by her children, Jimmy Lane Callins and wife Linda and Zeldia Kay Callins Davis, both of Savannah, Tennessee; siblings, Vernice Lee Moore of Finger, Tennessee and Mary Pauline Maness of Henderson, Tennessee; two grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and seven great great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Callins was preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters, and one grandchild.

Memorial donations can be made to Hopewell Baptist Church.

Services were held on May 18, 2018 at 3:00 PM at Hopewell Baptist Church in Savannah, Tennessee, with Rev. Randy Isbell officiating. Burial will follow in the Memory Gardens at Savannah, Tennessee